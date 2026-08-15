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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Global Industries standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Maruti Global Industries standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
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Sales rise 1722.50% to Rs 14.58 crore

Net profit of Maruti Global Industries rose 566.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1722.50% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.580.80 1723 OPM %3.847.50 -PBDT0.560.06 833 PBT0.550.06 817 NP0.400.06 567

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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