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Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 65.67% to Rs 5.87 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.67% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.8717.10 -66 OPM %6.643.16 -PBDT0.280.35 -20 PBT0.240.31 -23 NP0.180.28 -36

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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