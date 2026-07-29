Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.67% to Rs 5.87 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.67% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.8717.10 -66 OPM %6.643.16 -PBDT0.280.35 -20 PBT0.240.31 -23 NP0.180.28 -36
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