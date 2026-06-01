Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.56% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 76.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.56% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.34% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.