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Maruti Interior Products consolidated net profit declines 89.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 14.31 crore

Net profit of Maruti Interior Products declined 89.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3115.69 -9 OPM %10.9016.51 -PBDT0.982.44 -60 PBT0.362.05 -82 NP0.171.67 -90

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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