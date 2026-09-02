Introduces Eeco Star Edition with 18 exclusive accessories

Maruti Suzuki India announced the landmark 15 lakh cumulative sales milestone for the Eeco. Launched in January 2010 and specifically designed for India, the Eeco has emerged as a trusted mobility partner for families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions across the country.

The Eeco's growth journey has gathered momentum with every milestone. The first 5 lakh sales took eight years, while the next 5 lakh were achieved in under five years. The recent 5 lakh sales have been achieved in three-and a-half years, making this the fastest 5 lakh sales milestone in the Eeco's journey.