Maruti Suzuki clocks 19% YoY jump in June sales; production up 39% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 19.28% jump in total sales to 2,00,390 units in June 2026 compared with 1,67,993 units in June 2025.Total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies) increased 23.74% to 1,50,150 units in June 2026, compared with 1,21,339 units in June 2025.
Total export sales stood at 42,768 units in June 2026, up 13.02% compared with 37,842 units in June 2025.
On the production front, the companys total output jumped 39.58% to 1,78,024 units in June 2026 compared with 1,27,545 units produced in June 2025.
Total passenger vehicle production rose 39.43% YoY to 174,839 units, while light commercial vehicle production increased 47.93% YoY to 3,185 units in June 2026 over June 2025.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.
The counter shed 0.23% to Rs 14,378.85 on the BSE.
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