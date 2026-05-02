Maruti Suzuki clocks 33% YoY jump in April sales; production up 16% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 33.29% jump in total sales to Rs 2,39,646 crore in April 2026 compared with Rs 1,79,791 crore in April 2025.

Total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies) increased 31.41% to Rs 1,99,592 crore in April 2026, compared with Rs 151,880 crore in April 2025.

Total export sales stood at Rs 40,054 crore in April 2026, up 43.51% compared with Rs 27,911 crore in April 2025.

On the production front, the companys total output jumped 16.45% to 209,565 units in April 2026 compared with 1,79,956 units produced in April 2025.

Total passenger vehicles production rose 16.58% YoY to 206,097 units while light commercial vehicles production increased 9.33% YoY to 3, 468 units in April 2026 over April 2025.