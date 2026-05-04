Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales volume climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY26

Maruti Suzuki India rose 3.13% to Rs 13,730 after the carmaker reported a 33.29% jump in total sales volume to 2,39,646 units in April 2026 compared with 1,79,791 units in April 2025.

The total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies) increased 31.41% to 1,99,592 units in April 2026, compared with 151,880 units in April 2025.

Total export sales stood at 40,054 units in April 2026, up 43.51% compared with 27,911 units in April 2025.

On the production front, the companys total output jumped 16.45% to 209,565 units in April 2026 compared with 1,79,956 units produced in April 2025.