Maruti Suzuki India commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda

In February 2025, the Company had successfully commenced the commercial production from the first plant at this facility with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum.
With this, the Company's total annual production capacity stands at 2.65 million units.
The breakup of production capacity across the facilities is as follows: Gurugram 0.5 million units; Manesar 0.9 million units; Hansalpur 0.75 million units; Kharkhoda 0.5 million units.
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