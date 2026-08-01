Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 9.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 51708.20 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 9.11% to Rs 3446.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3792.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 51708.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37988.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.51708.2037988.908.3412.176221.506499.504441.204943.503446.903792.40

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