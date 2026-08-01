Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 9.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 51708.20 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 9.11% to Rs 3446.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3792.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 51708.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37988.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51708.2037988.90 36 OPM %8.3412.17 -PBDT6221.506499.50 -4 PBT4441.204943.50 -10 NP3446.903792.40 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content