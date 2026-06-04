Maruti Suzuki India today launched India's first flex-fuel car.

A flex-fuel car gives the flexibility to customers to run on any blend of ethanol and petrol from E20 to E100. Maruti Suzuki is introducing flex-fuel technology in the Wagon R, a favourite brand that has long pioneered alternate fuel vehicles in India, including CNG and LPG.

With the launch of India's first flex-fuel car, Maruti Suzuki brings innovation aligned with national energy security and sustainability goals. In addition to a significant reduction in oil imports, flex-fuel vehicles can also help to boost farmer income.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to offer cars with multiple technologies and fuels. The Company is introducing BEVs, Hybrids, CNG/CBG and ethanol flex-fuel vehicles to meet India's twin goals of reducing oil import and carbon emissions. The ecosystem for ethanol as a fuel in India is in its early stages, and as a market leader, we think it is our responsibility to contribute to make 'India Go Flex'. Once it reaches mainstream adoption, Flex-Fuel Vehicles have the potential to cut oil imports, carbon emissions, and local air pollution while enhancing domestic value addition and farmer incomes.