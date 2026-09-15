Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12336, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12336, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost around 10.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27304.5, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.