Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for five straight sessions

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 13982, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.9% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 18.76% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13982, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has dropped around 2.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27825.95, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.41 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13785, down 0.39% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 10.9% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 18.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.