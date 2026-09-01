Maruti Suzuki India sells 2.19 lakh units in August; FY27 cumulative sales up nearly 29% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India has reported total sales of 219,220 units in August 2026, up 21.3% YoY, with growth led by the domestic passenger-vehicle business.

The total sales for August 2025 period were 180,683 units.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose 34.8% YoY to 176,971 units, supported by a strong 46.3% YoY increase in utility-vehicle volumes to 79,045 units, while passenger-car sales increased 29.4% to 85,965 units. Exports, however, declined 7.4% YoY to 33,844 units during the period under review.

Cumulative sales for April-August FY27 reached 1.14 million units, up 28.6% YoY from 889,070 units. Domestic PV volumes during the period increased 35.6% YoY to 898,402 units, while exports were also higher on a cumulative basis at 188,636 units versus 165,255 units a year earlier.