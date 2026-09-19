Maruti Suzuki launches automatic S-CNG models of Swift, Dzire and Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the Auto Green Mission with the introduction of the automatic S-CNG models for the popular Swift, Dzire and Baleno. Designed for new-age customers who refuse to compromise, the new range of Maruti Suzuki automatic S-CNG range of cars offer automatic car driving convenience with superior fuel-efficiency, making the Dzire automatic S-CNG India's most fuel-efficient sedan# with a fuel efficiency of 36.47km/kg.

Introducing the new range of Maruti Suzuki automatic S-CNG cars, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, We at Maruti Suzuki are always listening to our customers. With modern Indian cities experiencing rapid growth, new-age customers are looking for the convenience of an automatic car without compromising on fuel-efficiency and performance in traffic conditions. Under the Auto Green Mission, our new range of automatic S-CNG models are perfectly suited for today's aspirational customers who seek the best of both worlds. The Swift, Dzire and Baleno are some of the country's bestselling cars, the introduction of the automatic S-CNG models is sure to delight customers and make these incredible cars win even more hearts.