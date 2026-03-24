Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 10,189 crore for building 2.5 lakh vehicle production capacity at Khoraj

Maruti Suzuki India said that its board has approved addition of first phase of 2,50,000 vehicles per annum at Khoraj Industrial Estate.

In January 2026, the board of the company had granted approval to acquire land at Khoraj Industrial Estate from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

At the meeting held today (24 March 2026), Maruti Suzukis board has approved addition of first phase of capacity at Khoraj Industrial Estate.

The company stated that the total existing capacity is around 24 lakh units per annum in Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda and Hansalpur, with a capability to produce 26 lakh units per annum. The existing capacity is fully utilized.

Offering details on the capital expenditure plan, Maruti Suzuki said that the first phase of capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be added by 2029, subject to market conditions. The project would entail an investment of Rs 10,189 crore, which would be funded via internal accruals. This includes investment for the first phase of car manufacturing plant having an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units and some common infrastructure and facilities for future plants. The company cited growth in market demand, including exports, as the rationale for undertaking the said capex project. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).