MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 542.47 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 25.04% to Rs 103.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 542.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 439.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 371.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 1995.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.