MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 26.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 562.46 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 26.78% to Rs 108.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 562.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 465.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales562.46465.98 21 OPM %68.7271.66 -PBDT149.88117.56 27 PBT147.67115.89 27 NP108.4685.55 27
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