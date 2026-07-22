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Mastek consolidated net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 985.25 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 15.02% to Rs 105.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 985.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 914.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales985.25914.70 8 OPM %15.3615.01 -PBDT156.80139.12 13 PBT138.46120.70 15 NP105.8892.05 15

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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