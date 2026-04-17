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Mastek consolidated net profit rises 30.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 938.00 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 30.94% to Rs 106.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 938.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 905.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.47% to Rs 404.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 3698.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3455.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales938.00905.42 4 3698.753455.23 7 OPM %16.0715.32 -15.8315.82 - PBDT167.43132.71 26 623.95526.67 18 PBT148.96114.05 31 551.34451.55 22 NP106.1581.07 31 404.00375.93 7

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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