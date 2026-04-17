Mastek consolidated net profit rises 30.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 938.00 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 30.94% to Rs 106.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 938.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 905.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.47% to Rs 404.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 3698.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3455.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.