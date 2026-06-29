To modernize its production-to-dispatch operations

Mastek announced its partnership with Yanbu Cement Company (YCC), one of Saudi Arabia's leading cement manufacturers, to modernise and digitally transform YCC's production, sales, and dispatch operations through Industrial IoT, intelligent automation, and integrated enterprise platforms.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Industry 4.0 agenda, the company set out to modernise its production-to-dispatch operations with a clear focus on scalability, agility, and real-time visibility, while reducing manual dependency across the value chain. Operating one of the largest cement plants with over 10 million tonnes cement dispatch and approximately 220,000 truck movements annually, YCC required a scalable, integrated digital foundation to improve efficiency, governance, and customer experience.