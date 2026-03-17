Mastek's UK subsidiary secures euro 15 million contract from UK financial regulator, FCA

Mastek said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mastek UK, has secured a two-year contract with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), valued at euro 15 million to support the client's Digital Delivery Hub (DDH).

The company expects the contract to be extended for an additional two years. The contract award has been formally published on the UK Governments procurement platform, confirming Masteks appointment for Engineering and Development Work.

The FCA, which serves as the UKs statutory regulator, is responsible for safeguarding market integrity and protecting consumers. The UK Government is currently undertaking a significant regulatory modernisation effort to strengthen consumer protections, improve market resilience, and future-proof oversight frameworks.

As a part of this initiative, the FCA is expanding its Digital Delivery Hub, a function dedicated to building modern, user-centered digital products and platforms. Under this partnership, Mastek will provide specialised digital engineering and service management expertise to scale and modernize processes. Abhishek Singhh, president UKI & Europe, Mastek, said, This engagement marks an important step in our UK growth journey as we contribute to the modernisation of institutions central to the countrys financial and regulatory infrastructure. Our disciplined execution and sensitive handling of compliance, confidentiality, and delivery integrity have reinforced Masteks role as a trusted digital partner to programmes of critical national importance.