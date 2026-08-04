Mastek's US arm inks strategic partnership with Innovaccer for AI healthcare solutions

Mastek said its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Mastek Inc., has entered into a strategic Platinum Partnership with Innovaccer to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

Under the partnership, Mastek will implement and scale Innovaccer's Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Gravity, across healthcare organizations in North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

Innovaccer's Gravity platform unifies fragmented clinical, claims, and operational data into a single autonomous healthcare operations platform. Mastek will leverage its expertise in digital engineering, data, artificial intelligence (AI), and healthcare delivery to integrate and deploy the platform across complex enterprise environments.

The collaboration aims to help healthcare providers convert siloed data into actionable intelligence, improve patient care outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and unlock new AI-powered use cases.

This partnership makes Mastek Innovaccers platinum global partner with the expertise to implement and scale the Gravity Platform for healthcare organizations across North America, UK, Europe and Middle East. Umang Nahata, CEO, Mastek, said, Healthcare organizations need AI that is simple, trusted and built on connected data. Our Platinum partnership with Innovaccer strengthens Masteks ability to help customers turn healthcare data into actionable intelligence and accelerates our journey to become a leading AI transformation partner for the healthcare industry." Abhinav Shashank, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovaccer, said, "When leading healthcare-focused global systems integrators independently choose to build their delivery practices around Gravity, it tells the market that this platform is trusted to carry the most complex, high-stakes healthcare transformation programs in the world. Mastek joining our Platinum GSI program is a validation of that, and it gives us access to four decades of institutional relationships with health systems and governments across three continents. Together, we are bringing autonomous healthcare operations to markets where the ambition has always been there and the right platform and delivery partner have not been until now.