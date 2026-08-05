Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 149.79 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 27.81% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 149.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.79131.66 14 OPM %41.2839.35 -PBDT47.2837.03 28 PBT46.2435.87 29 NP34.6527.11 28
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