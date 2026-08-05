Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 149.79 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 27.81% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 149.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.149.79131.6641.2839.3547.2837.0346.2435.8734.6527.11

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