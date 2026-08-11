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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 127.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 127.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.16% to Rs 130.51 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 127.14% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 130.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.51115.33 13 OPM %20.0610.78 -PBDT31.5917.68 79 PBT25.0310.84 131 NP19.088.40 127

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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