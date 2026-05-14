Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 116.83 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 18.70% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 116.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.54% to Rs 34.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 459.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.