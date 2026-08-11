Matrimony.com surged 10.34% to Rs 530 after reporting strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 127.5% YoY and 96.2% QoQ to Rs 19.10 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue rose 13.2% YoY and 11.7% QoQ to Rs 130.50 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 25.03 crore, up 131% YoY and 111% QoQ.

EBITDA at the enterprise level increased 107.6% YoY and 80.8% QoQ to Rs 26.30 crore in Q1 FY27, while EBITDA margin improved to 20.1% from 11.0% in Q1 FY26 and 12.4% in Q4 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 1.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ to Rs 111.95 crore. Employee benefits expense increased 1.5% YoY and 5.3% QoQ to Rs 39.17 crore. Advertisement and business promotion expenses declined 0.6% YoY but increased 6.1% QoQ to Rs 47.43 crore, while finance costs rose 1.8% YoY and 1.8% QoQ to Rs 1.15 crore.

Matrimony.com's consolidated billings increased 7.8% YoY and 7.8% QoQ to Rs 136 crore. Matchmaking billings rose 8.0% YoY and 7.9% QoQ to Rs 135.3 crore, while revenue from the Matchmaking Services segment increased 13.6% YoY and 11.7% QoQ to Rs 129.5 crore. The company added 2.72 lakh paid subscriptions during Q1 FY27, up 3.7% YoY and 15.9% QoQ. Chairman and managing director Murugavel Janakiraman said the company started the year on a strong footing with net profit more than doubling, while revenue grew in double digits. He expects the growth momentum to continue through FY27. Meanwhile, the company said its board took note of the resignation of Harigovind Krishnasamy, chief financial officer, who will be relieved from his services at the close of business hours on 17 August 2026.