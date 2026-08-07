Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 109.37 croreNet profit of Mauria Udyog declined 26.77% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 109.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales109.37133.80 -18 OPM %7.848.62 -PBDT8.019.65 -17 PBT6.868.80 -22 NP4.876.65 -27
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