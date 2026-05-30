Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 50.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 70.54 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog declined 50.46% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 70.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.65% to Rs 23.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 424.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.