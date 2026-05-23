Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 374.41 crore

Net profit of Mawana Sugars rose 1.88% to Rs 62.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 374.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.10% to Rs 37.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 1570.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1446.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.