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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 415.66 crore

Net Loss of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 415.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 400.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales415.66400.53 4 OPM %-3.99-0.15 -PBDT-23.81-10.90 -118 PBT-30.85-18.14 -70 NP-23.09-13.54 -71

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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