Max Estates consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 51.91 croreNet profit of Max Estates declined 58.08% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.9151.47 1 OPM %15.6427.03 -PBDT19.5625.25 -23 PBT11.3916.84 -32 NP4.8011.45 -58
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