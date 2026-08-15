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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Max Estates consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Max Estates declined 58.08% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales51.9151.47 1 OPM %15.6427.03 -PBDT19.5625.25 -23 PBT11.3916.84 -32 NP4.8011.45 -58

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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