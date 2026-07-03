Max Estates ends higher after reporting five-fold jump in Q1 pre-sales

Max Estates gained 1.05% to settle at Rs 439.05 after the company achieved total pre-sales of Rs 1,100 crore in Q1 FY27, marking five fold increase over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company has sold 487 units in Q1 FY27 across its projects in Noida and Gurugram compared to 43 units sold in Q1 FY26, reflecting more than a tenfold increase in unit sales.

Collections stood at Rs 500 crore in Q1 FY27. The company said that its annual collections across its residential projects typically range between 2025% of the sales value, enabling it to undertake construction without incurring any incremental debt for its residential projects.

The company entered FY27 with GDV pipeline of around Rs 17,200 crore comprising projects Estate 105, Max One, Estate 361 and the high-potential residential community in Sector 59, Gurugram. The company plans to launch major projects in Noida and Gurugram in Q2 and Q3 of FY27. In addition, the company aspires to add 2 million sq. ft. in the residential segment every year. The companys commercial portfolio continues to be 100% leased, generating annual rental income of more than Rs 150 crore. It expects the overall commercial portfolio, including completed, under-construction and acquisition assets, to have the potential to generate annual rental income of over Rs 700 crore over the next five years. The company aspires to add 1 million sq. ft. in the commercial segment every year.