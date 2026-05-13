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Max Estates launches new residential project 'The Terraces' at Gurugram

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Max Estates has launched The Terraces, its newest residential offering within Estate 361 in Sector 36A, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. Designed for people who want more from home than just private square footage. The Terraces brings together smart residences, shared terraces, wellness, nature and managed living within one integrated community.

The Terraces offers 1.5 & 2-bedroom smart homes and duplex loft residences. The project has a gross development value of Rs 1,200 crore and is part of Estate 361, which has an overall GDV of Rs 9,000 crore spanning 18.23 acres. Phase 1 of The Terraces comprises 120 residences starting at Rs 2.4 crore.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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