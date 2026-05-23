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Max Estates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 49.43 crore

Net loss of Max Estates reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 49.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.35% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 199.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.4339.78 24 199.45160.49 24 OPM %-6.4722.78 -11.9027.66 - PBDT1.7630.03 -94 55.6671.72 -22 PBT-6.1721.28 PL 23.2537.62 -38 NP-5.0117.34 PL 12.5140.81 -69

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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