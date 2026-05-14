Max Estates unveils Rs 1,200 cr residential project in Gurugram

Max Estates has launched residentital project, THE Terraces, in Gurgram with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore.

The project is part of Estate 361, positioned along the Dwarka Expressway growth corridor in Gurugram. The project is designed as an integrated community concept that combines smart residences, shared terraces, wellness spaces, nature-centric living and managed lifestyle services.

The Terraces offers 1.5-bedroom and 2-bedroom smart homes along with duplex loft residences. The project forms part of Estate 361, a larger 18.23-acre mixed residential development with an overall GDV of Rs 9,000 crore.

Phase 1 of The Terraces comprises 120 residences, with prices starting at Rs 2.4 crore.

Sahil Vachani, vice chairman & managing director, Max Estates, said: At Max Estates, we believe homes should evolve with the way people live. Estate 361 is that vision - a fully intergenerational community, built on four decades of the Max Group's ecosystem of care, designed for every stage of life. The Terraces is its most vibrant expression. Its eight shared terraces bring leisure, wellness and community directly into the building - because for us, it is not just about helping people live well but helping them live longer. Max Estates is the real estate arm of the Max Group. The company develops premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.