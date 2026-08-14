Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 37.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 14969.51 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 37.22% to Rs 95.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 14969.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12821.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14969.5112821.651.110.92138.42102.16137.92101.4895.5669.64

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