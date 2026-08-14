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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 37.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 37.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 14969.51 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services rose 37.22% to Rs 95.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 14969.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12821.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14969.5112821.65 17 OPM %1.110.92 -PBDT138.42102.16 35 PBT137.92101.48 36 NP95.5669.64 37

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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