Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare Institute approves acquisition of controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Max Healthcare Institute approves acquisition of controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar

Image
Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

At meeting held on 08 April 2026

The board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 08 April 2026 has approved to enter into share purchase agreement (SPA) for acquisition of controlling stake (~58.39%) in Kalinga Hospital (KHL), which operates a 250 bedded Multi-Specialty Hospital by the name of 'Kalinga Hospital' in Bhubaneswar, Orissa.

Further, the board has approved to provide loans up to Rs 100 crore to KHL towards cost of construction, renovation, upgradation, equipment etc. The Board has also approved issuance of corporate guarantee to Bank/ Financial Institution for re-financing of external commercial borrowings of existing promoter of KHL of $5 Mn (along with interest due thereon).

Also, the board has approved the senior secured term loan of amount up to Rs 300 crore in the form of external commercial borrowings for financing the acquisition.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Shriram Finance allots 47.11 cr equity shares to MUFG Bank

SG Finserve allots 6.27 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Antony Waste spurts after subsidiary secures investment for two Andhra-based WtE projects

Royal Orchid Hotels rises on strategic partnership with Hilton

Markets Rebound as Ceasefire Hopes Ease Oil Shock and War Fears

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story