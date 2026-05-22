Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 2142.89 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 7.28% to Rs 342.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 2142.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1909.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.07% to Rs 1442.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 8373.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7028.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.