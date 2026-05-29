Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 58.07% to Rs 65.63 crore

Net Loss of Max India reported to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.07% to Rs 65.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 121.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 140.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.98% to Rs 190.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.6341.52 58 190.56145.49 31 OPM %-22.87-98.31 --57.63-81.23 - PBDT-11.36-39.70 71 -100.65-106.81 6 PBT-18.66-44.95 58 -125.75-125.63 0 NP-19.29-46.09 58 -121.85-140.39 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 818.82% in the March 2026 quarter

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 53.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 1266.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story