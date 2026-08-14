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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 12.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 12.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.59% to Rs 59.91 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 12.45% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.59% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.9139.52 52 OPM %7.489.49 -PBDT3.052.95 3 PBT2.412.48 -3 NP2.042.33 -12

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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