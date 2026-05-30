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Maximus International standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
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Sales decline 79.65% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 1600.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.65% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 489.29% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.351.72 -80 5.295.20 2 OPM %-162.86-20.35 --23.06-20.96 - PBDT2.060.22 836 4.841.15 321 PBT1.960.13 1408 4.470.78 473 NP1.360.08 1600 3.300.56 489

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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