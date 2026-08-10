Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.93% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.93% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.541.947.877.220.140.090.070.030.060.03

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