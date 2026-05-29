Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mayur Leather Products consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Mayur Leather Products consolidated net profit rises 24.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mayur Leather Products rose 24.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3633.33% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2026 quarter

BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story