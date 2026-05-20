Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 273.35 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 43.20% to Rs 59.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 273.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.43% to Rs 191.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 967.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 880.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.