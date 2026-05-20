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Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 273.35 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 43.20% to Rs 59.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 273.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.43% to Rs 191.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 967.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 880.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales273.35250.56 9 967.02880.14 10 OPM %31.3621.16 -24.2721.71 - PBDT88.5664.14 38 288.34229.99 25 PBT81.2356.95 43 258.98201.28 29 NP59.4341.50 43 191.74149.29 28

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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