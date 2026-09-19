Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock inks MoU for greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Andhra Pradesh

Mazagon Dock inks MoU for greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Andhra Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has entered into an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Andhra Pradesh (NSHIPAP) to serve as the anchor shipyard for the proposed greenfield shipbuilding industrial cluster at Dugarajapatnam.

The proposed shipyard is envisaged to have an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tonnage (GT). The project aims to develop a globally competitive shipbuilding and marine ecosystem in India.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.51% to Rs 549.41 crore on 12.08% increase in net sales to Rs 2942.7 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The counter added 1.59% to settle at Rs 2,252 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HEG arm bags Rs 217-cr order from Indus Towers

Shilpa Medicare Unit VII inspection ends with one procedural observation

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hy-Tech Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Engineering standalone net profit rises 2028.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Next Story