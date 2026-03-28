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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders acquires controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC

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Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced that as part of the Tripartite Agreement entered with Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) and Onomichi Dockyard Co., the Company has concluded the further acquisition of 3,66,49,271 fully paid ordinary shares in CDPLC, through a mandatory offer of the company take-over and mergers code of Sri Lanka. With this the total shareholding of the Company in CDPLC stands at 51% as on date.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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