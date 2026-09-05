Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission (MSETCL) for the supply, installation and commissioning of an AI-based Comprehensive Infrasecure Project for five substations.

The order is valued at Rs 117.99 crore, including GST and other applicable duties. GST has been levied at 18%, according to the company. The project will be completed within 27 months.

The project will involve deployment of AI-based infrastructure security solutions across the identified substations, covering the supply and installation of the required systems and their subsequent commissioning.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.