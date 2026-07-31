Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 2942.70 croreNet profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 21.51% to Rs 549.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 452.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 2942.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2625.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2942.702625.59 12 OPM %15.1811.49 -PBDT715.42589.91 21 PBT686.45566.85 21 NP549.41452.15 22
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