Mazda standalone net profit rises 13.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 64.19 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 13.13% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 64.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.70% to Rs 27.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 212.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.